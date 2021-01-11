Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,281 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average volume of 698 call options.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.49. 13,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,540. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.15. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,156,000 after purchasing an additional 949,794 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Perrigo by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 487.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after buying an additional 319,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

