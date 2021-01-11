Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,281 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average volume of 698 call options.
Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.49. 13,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,540. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.15. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,156,000 after purchasing an additional 949,794 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Perrigo by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 487.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after buying an additional 319,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
