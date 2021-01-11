Insider Buying: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Acquires 1,531,101 Shares of Stock

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,531,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $8,007,658.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EYEG stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,640. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EYEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.