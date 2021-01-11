International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells $376,711.68 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $376,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $827,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00.

IMXI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth $6,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $7,050,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 519.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 392,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 329,416 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 255,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

