Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Down 21% Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $2.59 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00376994 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00026490 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000117 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.01271523 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

