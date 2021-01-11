CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $805,212.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00041002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00312716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.13 or 0.03685894 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

