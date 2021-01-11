Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 76,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

