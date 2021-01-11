VouchForMe Hits One Day Volume of $82.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $140,329.75 and approximately $82.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 88.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

