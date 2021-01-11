Bezant Market Capitalization Tops $2.47 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $19,240.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bezant has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00041002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00312716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.13 or 0.03685894 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

