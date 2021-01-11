IRISnet Market Cap Tops $34.91 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $34.91 million and $5.89 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00023953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00115692 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00286505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00068200 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,521.92 or 0.88354706 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,914,157 coins and its circulating supply is 941,545,524 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IRISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.