Critical Review: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) vs. Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Partners Bancorp and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33

First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.79%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Partners Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Partners Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partners Bancorp 11.17% 5.27% 0.52% First Bancorp 24.81% 8.36% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Partners Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Partners Bancorp and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partners Bancorp $43.30 million 2.67 $5.90 million N/A N/A First Bancorp $308.70 million 3.37 $92.05 million $3.10 11.72

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Partners Bancorp.

Dividends

Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Partners Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; term loans; business credit cards; mobile home, boats, RV, and motorcycle loans; purchase and refinance mortgage loans; bridge loans; equipment loans; letters of credit; home equity loans; US department of agriculture loans; new and used car loans; unsecured consumer loans; construction/permanent mortgage loans; and lot loans. In addition, it offers phone and mobile banking; ATM/debit cards; Internet banking and online bill payment services; Merchant services; cash advance services; and ATM services. The company operates 14 branches. The company was formerly known as Delmar Bancorp and changed its name to Partners Bancorp in August 2020. Partners Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

