Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,618,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.72. 21,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,740. The company has a market capitalization of $173.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average of $233.76. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.