The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,435 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $42,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $179.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,880. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. The firm has a market cap of $325.02 billion, a PE ratio of -113.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

