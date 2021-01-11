$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.64. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Stephens began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

BKU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BankUnited by 976.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 99,744 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

