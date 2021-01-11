Carlson Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

VUG traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.93. 20,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.64. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

