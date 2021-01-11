Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Announce -$0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.67). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($1.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

LIFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of LIFE stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.07. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,840. The company has a market cap of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.14. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.