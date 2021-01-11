Carlson Capital Management Sells 147 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

