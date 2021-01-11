iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.50. 18,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.