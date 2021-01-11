Carlson Capital Management Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,408 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 549,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,288,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

