Carlson Capital Management Sells 526 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,174,000 after buying an additional 361,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 344.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graco by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 151,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,272,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,748,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

