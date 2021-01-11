SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.90. 445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

