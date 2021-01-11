$0.67 EPS Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 14.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 171,365 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Saul Centers by 111.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,600. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

