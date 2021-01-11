Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Carlson Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 448,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 74,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $51.93. 317,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,613,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.