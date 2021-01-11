Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to “Hold”

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Macquarie’s shares have underperformed the industry. Despite some recovery, the challenges related to the pandemic might continue to affect the company’s MIC Hawaii and Atlantic Aviation segments’ operations. Notably, revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were down 33% year over year for MIC Hawaii and decreased 29% for the Atlantic Aviation segment. High capital expenditure related to expansion initiatives can also be a burden on the company’s short-term earnings. In addition, its highly leveraged balance sheet might inflate financial obligations. Notably, its long-term debts were $1,705 million, while cash and cash equivalents were just $429 million at the end of third-quarter 2020. It is worth noting here that the company recently completed the divestment of its liquid storage and handling business.”

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

MIC stock traded down $10.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. 68,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $264,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.