Carlson Capital Management Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 262.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,357,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.14. 201,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,220. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

