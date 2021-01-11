Carlson Capital Management Buys Shares of 112,405 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,106,000 after purchasing an additional 263,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,902 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

IAU stock remained flat at $$17.63 during trading on Monday. 665,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,722,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

