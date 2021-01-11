Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.14 ($1.01).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

SNR traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.85 ($1.20). 347,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,432. The firm has a market cap of £385.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. Senior plc has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.73 ($2.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

