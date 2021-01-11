Barclays Boosts Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $83.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,620. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.95.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

