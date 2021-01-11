James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) Insider Sells £17,547.25 in Stock

James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) insider Andrew George Wright sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £17,547.25 ($22,925.59).

Shares of LON LTHM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 924 ($12.07). 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.88 million and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 906.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 859.52. James Latham plc has a 1 year low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. James Latham plc (LTHM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

