Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WISH. UBS Group began coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Get Wright Investors' Service alerts:

Shares of Wright Investors’ Service stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. 5,687,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,494. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.