Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $67.67

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday.

WRB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.46. 1,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,280. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,484,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

