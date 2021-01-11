The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$74.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

Shares of TD traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,770. The company has a market cap of C$134.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$49.01 and a 52-week high of C$76.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

