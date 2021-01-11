Piper Sandler Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $425.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $328.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.83.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB traded up $5.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,180. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -83.86 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,557 shares in the company, valued at $74,045,766.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,113,626. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 264.5% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.