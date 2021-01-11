Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $159.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,300. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average is $166.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

