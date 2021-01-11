Brokerages Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.43). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.13).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

DYN traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,055. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,764,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,393,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,303,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,076,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

