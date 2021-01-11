Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company.

DLR stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.05. 19,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

