GET Protocol Price Down 35.8% Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $124,052.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00321080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.75 or 0.03767922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

