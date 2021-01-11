AMO Coin (AMO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. AMO Coin has a market cap of $8.13 million and $1.14 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00321080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.75 or 0.03767922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,244,150,915 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

