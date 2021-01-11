CertiK (CTK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.17 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, CertiK has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00114181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00065579 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,961.04 or 0.89025603 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,788,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,275,853 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

