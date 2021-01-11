Elastos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.24 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00006316 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $35.43 million and $5.24 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005847 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001526 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001001 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

