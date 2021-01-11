Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.95. 11,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $18,517,964.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.