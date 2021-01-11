Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) (CVE:TBR) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) (CVE:TBR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.43. Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Timberline Resources Co. (TBR.V) Company Profile (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka County, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres consisting of 583 unpatented lode mining claims situated in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

