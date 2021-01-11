Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Down to $11.64

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $8.85. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 40,023 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $50.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. Equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth $84,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.