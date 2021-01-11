MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Lowered to Sell at Smith Barney Citigroup

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTUAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
MTUAY traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $159.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.59.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
