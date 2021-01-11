MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Lowered to Sell at Smith Barney Citigroup

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTUAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $159.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.59.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

