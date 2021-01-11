Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $5.92

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. ValuEngine downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $4.75 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 48,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,631,720. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,832 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,263 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

