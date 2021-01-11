LEOcoin (LC4) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,897.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.60 or 0.03111518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00399883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.01416764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00562835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00460894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00271463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021916 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

