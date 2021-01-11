Celo Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.02 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $22.02 million and $389,505.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00326166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.53 or 0.03773972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 21,960,695 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.