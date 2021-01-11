Graft Trading Up 40.5% Over Last Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $194,498.10 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graft has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00458639 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

