U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

Shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.61. U.S. Well Services shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 66,654 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

