EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.98. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 3,112 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYEG. ValuEngine raised shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

