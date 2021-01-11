Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.05

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $832.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 38,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $203,614.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 20,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.